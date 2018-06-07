Fire damages garage in Vancouver, no injuries reported - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire damages garage in Vancouver, no injuries reported

(Image: Vancouver Fire Department) (Image: Vancouver Fire Department)
(Image: Vancouver Fire Department) (Image: Vancouver Fire Department)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Crews responded to a garage fire in Vancouver early Thursday morning.

Vancouver Fire Department crews was called out to the fire, located in the 13000 Northeast 34th Street, at 2:38 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the homeowner and his teenage son outside. Neither of them were injured.

Vancouver Fire said crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and had it out in about 15 minutes.

A total of 21 firefighters responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

