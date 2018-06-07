Police: Portland food cart owner arrested for assault, harassment

A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a disturbance at his downtown Portland food cart.

Officers responded to the Small Pharaoh food cart, located at 340 Southwest 5th Avenue, at 12:27 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they contacted the two people involved in the disturbance and multiple witnesses.

Police said Islam Elmasry, owner of the Small Pharaoh, was arrested based on information learned during the investigation. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for charges of harassment and assault in the fourth degree.

Elmasry is due in court on Friday.

The victim, an adult female, was not injured.

No other information about the incident is available at this time.

