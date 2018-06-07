On the Go with Joe for Grand Floral Parade Floats

The Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade is Saturday morning and volunteers are busy preparing the floats that will be on display.More >
A bakery that specializes in tasty treats and snacks from Germany has a new home in northeast Portland.More >
Something fruity, something hoppy and something saucy: all three are coming together for an event down at an Oregon farm this month.More >
Are you looking to burn calories but not a hole in your wallet? There's a workout series for you in Vancouver.More >
Cops across Oregon are getting on rooftops, but not to search for suspects – they’re helping support a special cause.More >
A beloved local chocolate shop is making its sweet return to northwest Portland more than a year and a half after its cafe was heavily damaged in an explosion.More >
A pair with two of the strongest arms in the country live in the Portland metro area, and they are ready to flex their muscles at an upcoming international competition.More >
An annual event at a beloved Portland amusement park is back Memorial Day Weekend: the Multnomah County Fair.More >
A high-flying opportunity for kids to learn what it’s like to be a pilot is happening in Vancouver this weekend.More >
Getting in shape can mean hitting the gym, but it also includes eating healthy. With that in mind, Stephanie Gonzalez took that notion and made it an easy reality in Lake Oswego.More >
A SWAT team has responded to a home in La Center attempting to contact a wanted suspect.More >
The man wanted for a murder in Crooked River Ranch was taken into custody Thursday morning after a standoff with Tualatin police.More >
A man died after going into the water to try and rescue a teen who had been boogie boarding in the ocean off Rockaway Beach.More >
A 17-year-old was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after she swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a 79-year-old driver in a pickup, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.More >
A 50-year-old school teacher with the Bend-La Pine Schools has been arrested and is accused of encouraging child sex abuse, according to the Bend Police Department.More >
There have been at least 24 cases of hepatitis A in Australia linked to the pomegranate seeds, according to the statement.More >
A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a disturbance at his downtown Portland food cart.More >
Is this just a short-term marketing gimmick?More >
A suspect was cuffed Wednesday night after he hit a Portland police officer and jumped on the roof of a patrol car.More >
