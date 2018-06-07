On the Go with Joe for Grand Floral Parade Floats

The Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade is Saturday morning and volunteers are busy preparing the floats that will be on display.

The Grand Floral Parade will feature 15 full-sized floats, including a dragon float for Alaska Airlines that Blaze the Portland Trail Blazers' mascot will ride.

Volunteers handle the decoration of the floats by adding thousands of plant materials to them.

Tune in to FOX 12 on air and online to watch the Grand Floral Parade. Parade coverage will start at 6 a.m. Saturday and the main event kicks off at 10 a.m.

