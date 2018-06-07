Deputies: 18-year-old arrested for assault after Hazel Dell man found unconscious in street

An 18-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after an assault in Hazel Dell.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 8600 block of Old Orchard Drive on Monday after a man was found lying unconscious in the street and suffering from a major head trauma.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was outside his home mowing the lawn before he was found unconscious.

The victim was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said the victim is still receiving medical care but is expected to survive.

The sheriff's office said the injuries were initially believed to be from a hit-and-run, but after an investigation by the Clark County Traffic Unit, it was determined that a vehicle was not involved.

The investigation was then turned over to the Clark County Major Crimes Unit.

On Wednesday, the Major Crimes Unit arrested Gage A. Kiser for one count of assault in the second degree.

The sheriff's office said the victim's name will not be released.

