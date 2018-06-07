Suspect in custody after standoff with SWAT at La Center home

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday morning after a standoff with SWAT at a La Center home.

La Center Police Department said officers were serving a felony warrant for vehicle theft at a home in the 600 block of East Pioneer Loop around 6:10 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, the wanted suspect, identified as Dylan Aseph, doesn't live at the home but is known to frequent there. Aseph barricaded himself inside the home, and the family that lives there evacuated safely.

Police said the homes near the suspect house were evacuated.

The Clark County SWAT team responded to the scene and tried to communicate with Aseph. The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a search warrant was obtained and SWAT entered the home.

Aseph was found in the attic of the home and surrendered to SWAT officers. He was taken into custody for the felony warrant.

