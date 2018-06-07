Portland Opera signs deal with the devil in “Faust”

A new production of the 19th-century opera “Faust,” is about to make its West-coast debut with the Portland Opera. This production, described as a mix between old and new, was inspired by local artist John Frame. Ahead of opening night, MORE’s Molly Riehl speaks with the opera’s star, Jonathan Boyd.

There will be four performances of “Faust” at the Keller Auditorium: June 8, 10, 14 and 16.

For ticket information: http://www.portlandopera.org/production/faust/

