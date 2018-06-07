Inmate who walked away from Marion Co. transition center arrested; second inmate still wanted

One of the inmates who walked away from a Marion County transition center last week has been arrested.

Mary Wisbey, 29, was wanted by deputies after she walked away from the Marion County Sheriff's Office Transition Center on June 1 at 10:15 p.m., and was arrested by Salem police on Monday.

According to a probable cause, an officer saw a 1987 Honda Accord with expired insurance driving south on Commercial Street Northeast around 9:37 p.m. Monday.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop and the officer began to pursue the vehicle. After about 10 city blocks, the officer stopped the pursuit but continued to watch the vehicle.

According to the probable cause, the officer states that he saw the vehicle stop near the intersection of Commercial Street Southeast and Hoyt Street Southeast, where it appeared to have hit another vehicle. The officer contacted the other driver, who said the driver of the Honda fled the scene and ran east.

Witnesses were able to describe the driver as a woman with long dark hair, wearing a lighter green, long sleeve shirt, with short pants.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

According to the probable cause, a homeowner in the 2100 block of Church Street Southeast, about four blocks from where the Honda was abandoned, reported that a woman, who matched the description of the wanted driver, had exited near his basement and activated security cameras around 11:40 p.m.

Officers, along with a K-9, responded to the scene and searched for the suspect.

As officers were searching the area, a 9-1-1 caller reported finding a woman inside their home in the 2100 block of Yew Street Southeast and reportedly asked her to leave. The woman then fled the house and was found by officers a short distance away.

The suspect was identified by officers as Wisbey. She was arrested and charged with two counts of attempt to elude police and one count of criminal trespass in the first degree.

Wisbey is due back in court on June 19.

The second inmate that walked away from the transition center, identified as 26-year-old Molly Terwilleger, has not yet been located and is wanted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on Terwilleger's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 503-588-5032. Callers can remain anonymous.

