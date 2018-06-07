Search suspended for Colorado teen presumed drowned off Rockaway Beach

The search for a Colorado teen that was swept out into the ocean off Rockaway Beach has been suspended.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said crews responded to the beach after a woman called 9-1-1 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and said she lost sight of her 17-year-old stepson.

The 50-year-old father of the teen entered the water to try and rescue him, but disappeared.

A helicopter crew late Wednesday afternoon located the father’s body in the water, however, the teen was not found and is presumed to be dead, according to Coast Guard crews.

On Thursday, Oregon State Police identified the father and son as Robert Joseph Allen and Samuel Vicente Allen, both from Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Coast Guard continued their search for Samuel on Thursday morning, but said they suspended the search at 9:49 a.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

