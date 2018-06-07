Salem area water advisory remains in effect, cyanotoxin levels decline

The water advisory for the Salem area remains in effect as new water samples show cyanotoxins decline to "nominal levels."

The City of Salem said data received early Thursday morning from water samples taken on Tuesday show no cyanotoxins in the water distribution system above the EPA advisory levels for vulnerable populations.

Officials said one additional day of results below EPA guidelines is needed to lift the advisory for vulnerable populations. The advisory will remain in effect for at least one more day.

The new water advisory was sent Wednesday after one of four sampling sites had toxins "slightly exceeding" EPA guidelines, according to the City of Salem.

The advisory is for children under the age of 6 years old, people with compromised immune systems, people receiving dialysis treatment, people with pre-existing liver conditions, the elderly, pets, pregnant women or nursing mothers or other sensitive populations in the city of Salem, city of Turner, suburban East Salem Water District, and Orchard Heights Water Association.

People not listed above may continue to drink the water in the affected areas, according to the City of Salem. Information will be updated at cityofsalem.net.

People are also advised to not boil the tap water, as it will not destroy cyanotoxins and may actually increase the toxin levels.

Most water filters and purifiers will not remove this toxin from drinking water.

Free drinking water is available at multiple locations in the city of Salem:

Wallace Marine Park, 200 Glen Creek Rd. NW, Salem

Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1865 Bill Frey Drive NE, Salem

Bush's Pasture Park, Mission St. entrance, 600 Mission St. SE, Salem

Woodmansee Park, 4629 Sunnyside Rd. SE, Salem

Geer Park, 3071 State Street, Salem

Chemeketa Community College, Brown Parking Lot, 4000 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem

East Salem Suburban Water District, 3805 La Branch St. SE, Salem

City of Keizer, 4969 Rickman Rd. NE, Keizer

Former Chevrolet Dealership, 5325 Denver Street, Turner

The sites will operate around the clock, except East Salem Suburban Water District (open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), until further notice. All bottled water distribution locations are pull-through, one case per vehicle for vulnerable populations.

People who need help can contact City of Salem Public Works at 503-588-6311.

