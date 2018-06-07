WSP: Driver stopping for ducks leads to three-car deadly crash o - KPTV - FOX 12

WSP: Driver stopping for ducks leads to three-car deadly crash off I-205 in Vancouver area

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A deadly crash off Interstate 205 blocked traffic in the Vancouver area Thursday.

Washington State Patrol reported the crash occurred around the noon hour on the onramp to southbound I-205 from westbound Mill Plain Boulevard.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn posted on Twitter that the crash initially involved at least one serious injury, before confirming that someone had died.

Finn also stated that it appeared one driver had stopped for ducks crossing the roadway. A second vehicle slowed down for the stopped car, when it was struck by a third driver.

No other details were immediately released.

By shortly after 2 p.m., traffic was slowly getting by in the area, with one lane still partially blocked.  

