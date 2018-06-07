37 people arrested, cited during undercover prostitution sting in metro area

Seven local law enforcement agencies arrested or cited 37 people Wednesday during an anti-human trafficking effort that occurred at multiple area hotels.

Everyone arrested or cited faces prostitution-related crimes, including commercial sexual solicitation, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.

During the operation, investigators communicated online with the people seeking to pay for sex acts.

“The operation focused on coordinated efforts to break a link in the chain of human trafficking by enforcing state and federal laws, and developing intelligence on trafficking victims throughout the Portland metro area,” a statement from investigators said.

Other agencies involved in the operation Wednesday include the Portland Police Bureau, the Hillsboro Police Department, The Vancouver Police Department, the Lake Oswego Police Department and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.

