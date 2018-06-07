1 dead, 4 hurt in three-vehicle crash near Saint Paul

One person is dead and four people hurt after a three-vehicle crash near Saint Paul, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred Thursday just after 2 p.m. on McKay Road Northeast west of French Prairie Road Northeast.

The rear-end collision involved two cars and a truck.

Two injured occupants were flown to area hospitals and their conditions aren't clear, the sheriff's office said.

The two remaining victims, according to deputies, were transported by ambulance to local hospitals and evaluated.

McKay Road was closed while the sheriff's office's Traffic Safety CRASH Team cleared the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

