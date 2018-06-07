1 dead, 4 hurt in three-vehicle crash near Saint Paul

One person is dead and at least four people hurt after a three-vehicle crash near Saint Paul, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred Thursday on McKay Road Northeast near French Prairie Road Northeast and involved two cars and a truck.

The extent of the four people’s injuries was not immediately clear, deputies said.

McKay Road is closed until further notice while crews work to clear the scene.

No additional information has been released.

