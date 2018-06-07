Crews battle house fire in Hillsboro area; firefighters confirm death of woman

A woman died in a house fire in the Hillsboro area on Thursday afternoon.

Crews from the Hillsboro Fire Department and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest 191st Avenue and Walker Road.

Firefighters worked to control the fire, stating it had a heavy fuel load.

By 4 p.m., firefighters reported the fire was under control, but crews were continuing to work to put out spot fires connected with the main blaze.

Fire on 191st is under control.

Crews are still working to extinguish spot fires. pic.twitter.com/UJQjfVHvOh — Hillsboro Fire Dept (@HillsboroFire) June 7, 2018

One woman died in the fire, according to a Hillsboro Fire Department spokesperson. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured.

#BREAKING - Hillsboro Fire confirms a woman has died in house fire at 191st & Walker - crews still working the fire as PIO tells me there’s a heavy fuel load @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/T6J972BpUo — Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) June 7, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

