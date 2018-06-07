Crews battle house fire in Hillsboro area; firefighters confirm - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews battle house fire in Hillsboro area; firefighters confirm death of woman

Image: KPTV/Air 12 Image: KPTV/Air 12
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

A woman died in a house fire in the Hillsboro area on Thursday afternoon.

Crews from the Hillsboro Fire Department and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest 191st Avenue and Walker Road.

Firefighters worked to control the fire, stating it had a heavy fuel load.

By 4 p.m., firefighters reported the fire was under control, but crews were continuing to work to put out spot fires connected with the main blaze.

One woman died in the fire, according to a Hillsboro Fire Department spokesperson. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

