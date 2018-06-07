Court docs: 18-year-old punched Hazel Dell man twice after knocking him unconscious

Clark County deputies said an 18-year-old faces assault charges, after a bizarre attack on a man in Hazel Dell.

It happened Monday before noon on Old Orchard Drive, they said, and the victim was mowing his lawn when the attack happened.

People who live in the neighborhood said they're either retired or work from home.

“We live in a quiet neighborhood, basically. Pretty quiet,” Melodee, who didn’t want to be identified by her last name, said.

It was a group effort Monday morning when they heard their neighbor, a friend, in distress.

“[My husband] said, ‘Somebody’s hollering for help,’” Melodee told FOX 12. “Contusions to the head, bleeding from the head. He’s got a contusion and bleeding from the mouth and he was gurgling blood."

The man had been seen talking to a 16-year-old girl. She was someone, court documents showed, he regularly shared cigarettes with and who also lived in the neighborhood.

“And they would go over there all the time, along the edge of that side of the street. They never walked on our side of the street,” Melodee said.

Court documents reveal it was after that interaction that her boyfriend, 18-year-old Gage Kiser, came back.

The documents claimed a neighbor had surveillance video.

On it, the documents showed, Kiser can be seen punching the victim in the head and knocking him to the ground, unconscious. Then he punched the man two more times after that.

Deputies said they arrested Kiser Wednesday on assault charges, after he admitted to attacking the man, and not reporting it because he didn’t want to get in trouble.

Neighbors told FOX 12 they’re still shocked at what led up to this attack.

Court documents showed the victim had several fractures in his skull and spent two days in a coma at the hospital.

Neighbors have heard from his wife and tell FOX 12 he’s doing much better, and is going to survive.

