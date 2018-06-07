First CBD cafe called 'Gron CBD' opens in SE Portland

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday morning after a standoff with SWAT at a La Center home.More >
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
A deadly three-vehicle crash occurred off Interstate 205 in the Vancouver area after one driver stopped for ducks crossing the roadway, according to police.More >
The man wanted for a murder in Crooked River Ranch was taken into custody Thursday morning after a standoff with Tualatin police.More >
A man died after going into the water to try and rescue a teen who had been boogie boarding in the ocean off Rockaway Beach.More >
A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a disturbance at his downtown Portland food cart.More >
A 70-year-old man and a 76-year-old man, both from Gresham, died in a crash in east Multnomah County on Tuesday.More >
A 17-year-old was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after she swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a 79-year-old driver in a pickup, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.More >
Seven local law enforcement agencies arrested or cited 37 people Wednesday during an anti-human trafficking effort that occurred at multiple area hotels.More >
