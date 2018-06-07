Linn County sheriff identifies man in ‘suspicious’ death from October 2017

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead on a road in the Albany area last year.

A body was found on Bryant Drive, one mile south of Bryant Park, on Oct. 30, 2017.

A person flagged down firefighters and informed them about the body. Detectives responded to the scene and called the death suspicious.

The man who died was identified Thursday as 43-year-old Aurelio Reyes-Zamora, 43, of Albany. Reyes-Zamora had been reported missing by his family to the Albany Police Department on Oct. 25, 2017. His family last saw him on Sept. 27, 2017.

The investigation is continuing and no other details were released by deputies Thursday, including a cause of death.

Anyone with information about Reyes-Zamora’s whereabouts around the time he was reported missing is asked to contact Detective John Lovik II at 541-917-6675.

