Will the Beavs make College World Series again? Golden Gophers offer stiff competition

Two wins from Omaha–that’s all the Oregon State Beavers baseball team has left to do to make a second consecutive trip to the College World Series.

Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in Corvallis was already sold out Thursday for the best of three series on the run to Nebraska.

Friday might be a good day to play hooky or cut out of work early for fans who have a ticket to ride for the first pitch at 2 p.m.

The third-seeded Beavers made quick work of their regional round by bashing Louisiana State 26 to one in the last two games last weekend.

The Golden Gophers, a big ten champion, could be stiffer competition for the team, however. Minnesota makes its first Super Regional appearance since 1977 behind two of the best starting pitchers in the country.

The Beavers have one of the best teams in program history this year, and there have been quite a few. Never has Pat Casey seen three of his men selected in round one of the Major League Baseball draft.

The draft occurred Monday and included Nick Madrigal, Trevor Larnach and Cadyn Grenier. In all, six Beavs got the call.

The Beavers have certainly been here before, advancing to Omaha and the College World Series the previous five times the Supers have been hosted in Beaver nation.

“It’s nice for them to be able to see some of those things come to fruition and to be able to experience that with those guys,” Nate Yeskie, OSU pitching coach, said. “They’re great kids and they understand that this is just another step in the process for them. It’s a day they get to enjoy and reflect on their work to this point … but they also know that all it is, is the invitation to the next party.”

The notable Beaver not drafted again was Luke Heimlich. Pat Casey offered a ‘no comment about his two-time PAC-12 pitcher of the year not being selected.

The senior from Puyallup should get the call to start in game one Friday against fellow all-American Patrick Fredrickson, a freshman from Gig Harbor, Washington.

Game two and, if necessary, game three, will be Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPTV Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.