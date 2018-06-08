Police investigating suspicious death in NE Portland

Police are conducting a death investigation in northeast Portland Friday morning.

Officers were called out to a home, located in the 10900 block of Northeast Marx Street, just after 1 a.m. on the report that a person was found dead inside.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a deceased adult male.

Police said a member of the State Medical Examiner's Office responded and determined the death was suspicious in nature due to information learned at the scene.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Homicide Detail are leading the investigation.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Homicide Detail at 503-823-0479.

