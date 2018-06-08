Officer shoots, injures suspect during traffic stop in Aumsville

A deadly three-vehicle crash occurred off Interstate 205 in the Vancouver area after one driver stopped for ducks crossing the roadway, according to police.More >
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
A South Texas man almost died after he was bitten by the head of a rattlesnake he'd just decapitated.More >
Seven local law enforcement agencies arrested or cited 37 people Wednesday during an anti-human trafficking effort that occurred at multiple area hotels.More >
A new café, first of its kind in Portland, has opened its doors. “Gron CBD” in southeast Portland is now open for business. The director of operations said they are hoping to bring consumers who might not normally go to a dispensary. Gron Chocolate's first brick and mortar store has only been open for two days and they said it's already packed with people looking to get a taste of CBD.More >
Police and deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a package thief they say impersonated a FedEx employee and swiped packages off residents’ front porches.More >
One person is dead and at least four people hurt after a three-vehicle crash near Saint Paul, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.More >
Police in The Dalles are trying to track down a suspected thief after a break-in over the Memorial Day weekend. They say someone made off with a safe with collectible coins and other valuables inside. The heist happened sometime on Sunday of the Memorial Day Weekend at Columbia Gorge Affordable Housing’s office.More >
