Officer shoots, injures suspect during traffic stop in Aumsville

An Aumsville police officer shot and injured a suspect during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

Oregon State Police said an officer from the Aumsville Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on Bates Road, just east of West Stayton Road, around 1:30 a.m.

According to OSP, the officer fired shots at some point during the traffic stop.

The suspect received minor injuries. The officer was not injured.

No other information about the incident has been released.

