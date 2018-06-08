On the Go with Joe for Fleet Week

Fleet Week returned to Portland Wednesday and the public can head to the city’s waterfront to see the visitors.

The tradition of service members from the U.S. and Canada, along with ships and other vessels, coming to the Rose City has been a part of the Portland Rose Festival since 1907.

Portland is one of the few U.S. Ports of Call that gets a courtesy visit from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy.

This year, seven ships are visiting Portland including the USCGC Steadfast, which FOX 12 got to tour.

Learn more about Fleet Week at RoseFestival.org.

