On the Go with Joe for Fleet Week

Fleet Week returned to Portland Wednesday and the public can head to the city’s waterfront to see the visitors.More >
Fleet Week returned to Portland Wednesday and the public can head to the city’s waterfront to see the visitors.More >
The Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade is Saturday morning and volunteers are busy preparing the floats that will be on display.More >
The Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade is Saturday morning and volunteers are busy preparing the floats that will be on display.More >
A bakery that specializes in tasty treats and snacks from Germany has a new home in northeast Portland.More >
A bakery that specializes in tasty treats and snacks from Germany has a new home in northeast Portland.More >
Something fruity, something hoppy and something saucy: all three are coming together for an event down at an Oregon farm this month.More >
Something fruity, something hoppy and something saucy: all three are coming together for an event down at an Oregon farm this month.More >
Are you looking to burn calories but not a hole in your wallet? There's a workout series for you in Vancouver.More >
Are you looking to burn calories but not a hole in your wallet? There's a workout series for you in Vancouver.More >
Cops across Oregon are getting on rooftops, but not to search for suspects – they’re helping support a special cause.More >
Cops across Oregon are getting on rooftops, but not to search for suspects – they’re helping support a special cause.More >
A beloved local chocolate shop is making its sweet return to northwest Portland more than a year and a half after its cafe was heavily damaged in an explosion.More >
A beloved local chocolate shop is making its sweet return to northwest Portland more than a year and a half after its cafe was heavily damaged in an explosion.More >
A pair with two of the strongest arms in the country live in the Portland metro area, and they are ready to flex their muscles at an upcoming international competition.More >
A pair with two of the strongest arms in the country live in the Portland metro area, and they are ready to flex their muscles at an upcoming international competition.More >
An annual event at a beloved Portland amusement park is back Memorial Day Weekend: the Multnomah County Fair.More >
An annual event at a beloved Portland amusement park is back Memorial Day Weekend: the Multnomah County Fair.More >
A high-flying opportunity for kids to learn what it’s like to be a pilot is happening in Vancouver this weekend.More >
A high-flying opportunity for kids to learn what it’s like to be a pilot is happening in Vancouver this weekend.More >
A deadly three-vehicle crash occurred off Interstate 205 in the Vancouver area after one driver stopped for ducks crossing the roadway, according to police.More >
A deadly three-vehicle crash occurred off Interstate 205 in the Vancouver area after one driver stopped for ducks crossing the roadway, according to police.More >
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
A South Texas man almost died after he was bitten by the head of a rattlesnake he'd just decapitated.More >
A South Texas man almost died after he was bitten by the head of a rattlesnake he'd just decapitated.More >
Seven local law enforcement agencies arrested or cited 37 people Wednesday during an anti-human trafficking effort that occurred at multiple area hotels.More >
Seven local law enforcement agencies arrested or cited 37 people Wednesday during an anti-human trafficking effort that occurred at multiple area hotels.More >
A new café, first of its kind in Portland, has opened its doors. “Gron CBD” in southeast Portland is now open for business. The director of operations said they are hoping to bring consumers who might not normally go to a dispensary. Gron Chocolate's first brick and mortar store has only been open for two days and they said it's already packed with people looking to get a taste of CBD.More >
A new café, first of its kind in Portland, has opened its doors. “Gron CBD” in southeast Portland is now open for business. The director of operations said they are hoping to bring consumers who might not normally go to a dispensary. Gron Chocolate's first brick and mortar store has only been open for two days and they said it's already packed with people looking to get a taste of CBD.More >
Police and deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a package thief they say impersonated a FedEx employee and swiped packages off residents’ front porches.More >
Police and deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a package thief they say impersonated a FedEx employee and swiped packages off residents’ front porches.More >
One person is dead and at least four people hurt after a three-vehicle crash near Saint Paul, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.More >
One person is dead and at least four people hurt after a three-vehicle crash near Saint Paul, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.More >
Police in The Dalles are trying to track down a suspected thief after a break-in over the Memorial Day weekend. They say someone made off with a safe with collectible coins and other valuables inside. The heist happened sometime on Sunday of the Memorial Day Weekend at Columbia Gorge Affordable Housing’s office.More >
Police in The Dalles are trying to track down a suspected thief after a break-in over the Memorial Day weekend. They say someone made off with a safe with collectible coins and other valuables inside. The heist happened sometime on Sunday of the Memorial Day Weekend at Columbia Gorge Affordable Housing’s office.More >