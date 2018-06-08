Salem area water advisory to remain in effect until at least Monday

The water advisory issued for the Salem area will remain in effect through at least Monday.

The City of Salem said that tests results received Friday morning from water samples taken on Wednesday indicated the presence of cyanotoxins in the water system above the EPA advisory levels for vulnerable populations.

Officials say two consecutive days of results below EPA advisory levels is needed fore the advisory can be lifted. Staff will continue to assess water samples over the weekend.

The new water advisory was sent Wednesday after one of four sampling sites had toxins "slightly exceeding" EPA guidelines, according to the City of Salem.

The advisory continues to apply to children under the age of 6 years old, people with compromised immune systems, people receiving dialysis treatment, people with pre-existing liver conditions, the elderly, pets, pregnant women or nursing mothers or other sensitive populations.

People not listed above may continue to drink the water in the affected areas, according to the City of Salem.

People are also advised to not boil the tap water, as it will not destroy cyanotoxins and may actually increase the toxin levels. Most water filters and purifiers will not remove this toxin from drinking water.

Free drinking water is available at multiple locations in the city of Salem:

AMF Firebird Lanes, 4303 Center St. NE, Salem

Bush's Pasture Park, Mission St. entrance, 600 Mission St. SE, Salem

Chemeketa Community College, Brown Parking Lot, 4000 Lancaster Dr. NE, Salem

City of Keizer Civic Center, 4969 Rickman Rd NE, Keizer

East Salem Suburban Water District, 3805 La Branch St. SE, Salem (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Former Chevrolet Dealership, 5325 Denver St., Turner

Geer Park, 3071 State St., Salem

Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1865 Bill Frey Dr, Salem

Wallace Marine Park, 200 Glen Creek Rd. NW, Salem

Woodmansee Park, 4629 Sunnyside Rd. SE, Salem

The sites will operate around the clock, except East Salem Suburban Water District (open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), until further notice. All bottled water distribution locations are pull-through, one case per vehicle for vulnerable populations.

People who need help can contact City of Salem Public Works at 503-588-6311. Information will be updated at cityofsalem.net.

This new advisory comes after the city of Salem issued a water advisory on May 29 after low levels of cylindrospermopsin and microcystin were found in treated drinking water.

That advisory was lifted on June 2.

