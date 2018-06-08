Salem area water advisory to remain in effect until at least Monday

A deadly three-vehicle crash occurred off Interstate 205 in the Vancouver area after one driver stopped for ducks crossing the roadway, according to police.More >
An Aumsville police officer shot and injured a suspect during a traffic stop early Friday morning.More >
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
The water advisory issued for the Salem area will remain in effect through at least Monday.More >
One person is dead and at least four people hurt after a three-vehicle crash near Saint Paul, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.More >
Officers were called out to a home, located in the 10900 block of Northeast Marx Street, on the report that a person was found dead inside.More >
Police arrested 55 people this week while conducting a drug-related sweep in the downtown Portland area.More >
A new café, first of its kind in Portland, has opened its doors. “Gron CBD” in southeast Portland is now open for business. The director of operations said they are hoping to bring consumers who might not normally go to a dispensary. Gron Chocolate's first brick and mortar store has only been open for two days and they said it's already packed with people looking to get a taste of CBD.More >
