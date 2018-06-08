“Mad About You” star Paul Reiser talks Rose City and reboots wit - KPTV - FOX 12


“Mad About You” star Paul Reiser talks Rose City and reboots with MORE

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Emmy-nominated actor Paul Reiser is in Portland, performing standup at the Aladdin Theater tonight. Ahead of his show, MORE’s Molly Riehl sat down with the star to talk his love for the Rose City and a possible “Mad About You” reboot.

For tickets to see Paul Reiser tonight: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1684000?utm_medium=api&q=83307c86-5562-4602-ba87-cb353213f52a&p=05b952d9-9599-4af9-99dd-839eb99785f8&ts=1528472978&c=ticketfly&e=00971&rt=Safetynet&h=ea8b1ec0734b04eddb8300dd3385eb0c

