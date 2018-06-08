55 people arrested, drugs seized during sweep in downtown Portland

Police arrested 55 people this week while conducting a drug-related sweep in the downtown Portland area.

From June 5 to June 7, PPB officers and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) conducted a mission focused on illegal drug dealing in Old Town/Chinatown and the South Park blocks.

During the three-day period, officers seized 46.01 grams of heroin, 1.21 grams of cocaine, and 7.19 grams of methamphetamine. They also seized one firearm and $3,721 in cash.

Police said 55 people were arrested during the sweep. Twenty-five people had outstanding warrants, 45 people were charged with new crimes, and three people were cited and released.

PPB's mission is similar to enforcement missions that target illegal drug sales in San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and New York.

