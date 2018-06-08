Bend City Council approves plans for OSU campus - KPTV - FOX 12

Bend City Council approves plans for OSU campus

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Oregon State University in Corvallis (KPTV file image) Oregon State University in Corvallis (KPTV file image)
BEND, OR (AP) -

The Bend City Council has unanimously approved plans for a 128-acre Oregon State University campus in Bend that will serve up to 3,000 to 5,000 students.

The council's vote Wednesday follows a required review by the city that allowed the area where the campus will be built to be reclassified as mixed use zoning.

The master plan covers the existing 10-acre campus, a 46-acre former pumice mine and the 72-acre former Deschutes County demolition landfill.

The plan details campus districts that will serve academic functions, residential housing, recreation, and an innovation district where businesses can locate and collaborate with OSU-Cascades research faculty and student interns.

It also includes 10 miles of walking and bike paths.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

