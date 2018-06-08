Sauvie Island shooting suspect sentenced to 5 years in prison for attempted assault

A man accused of shooting another man over a $400 debt was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted assault.

Brett Kage Andre, 28, was arrested in December 2017 and pleaded guilty in court May 25. He was sentenced Monday.

The case began when emergency crews responded to the Sauvie Island Community Church on the 18500 block of Northwest Reeder Road. A pastor told FOX 12 a man came to his door saying he had been shot.

Court documents state the victim knew the man who shot him. He identified the suspect as “Oxygen” and said Oxygen was upset over a $400 debt, so he drove him all around Portland before attacking and shooting him on Sauvie Island.

The suspect stated his laptop, cell phone and wallet were also stolen by the suspect, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When Andre was taken into custody, court documents state he acknowledged being known as Oxygen.

The affidavit states Andre “agreed that it certainly looked like he was responsible for the assault, but maintained that he did not do it.”

The affidavit states five live .38 rounds and one spent casing were found in Andre’s backpack, along with a laptop that matched the description of the victim’s computer.

Andre initially faced charges including attempted murder and first-degree assault, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault and those additional charges were dismissed.

Along with five years in prison, Andre was sentenced to three years post-prison supervision.

