Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for attempted sex abuse at Gresham Sikh temple

A man was sentenced to four years in prison on charges of attempted sex abuse and attempted assault at a Sikh temple in Gresham.

Timothy Walter Schmidt, 38, was arrested in March 2017.

Police said he was intoxicated and asked to use the bathroom at the temple near Southeast 197th and Stark Street. He was allowed inside, where investigators said he attacked a woman.

Other temple members heard the commotion and pulled Schmidt off the woman. Police said those people held him down until officers arrived and took him into custody.

Schmidt pleaded no contest in April to charges of first-degree attempted sex abuse, second-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

In court in April, Schmidt stated alcohol abuse was to blame for his actions.

The victim issued a written statement at that time saying, “I don't know what this gentleman's intentions were, why he was there, what was his purpose. Whatever it was I was saved by god's grace and by the police help who came in and saved me.”

Schmidt was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday, with five years post-prison supervision and he must register as a sex offender.

