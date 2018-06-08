Police: Suspect on 'vandalism spree' damages 30 vehicles in Batt - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Suspect on 'vandalism spree' damages 30 vehicles in Battle Ground

Posted: Updated: Jun 08, 2018 06:51 PM
Photos provided by Battle Ground police. Photos provided by Battle Ground police.
BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) -

Police are searching for a person they say damaged a building and vandalized about 30 vehicles in Battle Ground Friday morning. 

Officers say the person went on a “vandalism spree” between 12 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. and damaged vehicles throughout the city. 

The department is asking for anyone who has seen or heard anything about the crimes to contact them as soon as possible.

They’re also asking residents with home surveillance in the areas affected to check their systems for anything suspicious.

The department says those with information should contact Detective Sgt. Kim Armstrong at 360-342-5252 or kim.armstrong@cityofbg.com. Anonymous tips can be reported at www.cityofbg.org/tips.

