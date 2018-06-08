Health officials: Portland dental clinic may have exposed patients to HIV, Hepatitis C and Hepatitis B

A deadly three-vehicle crash occurred off Interstate 205 in the Vancouver area after one driver stopped for ducks crossing the roadway, according to police.More >
An Aumsville police officer shot and injured a suspect during a traffic stop early Friday morning.More >
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
The water advisory issued for the Salem area will remain in effect through at least Monday.More >
Police arrested 55 people this week while conducting a drug-related sweep in the downtown Portland area.More >
One person is dead and at least four people hurt after a three-vehicle crash near Saint Paul, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.More >
Officers were called out to a home, located in the 10900 block of Northeast Marx Street, on the report that a person was found dead inside.More >
Kia is recalling over a half-million vehicles in the U.S. because the air bags may not work in a crash.More >
