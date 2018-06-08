Roads shut down near SE 33rd and Powell Blvd. after machine hits gas line

Roads were shut down near Southeast 33rd and Powell Boulevard in Portland on Friday after a machine hit a gas line.

Firefighters responded to a natural gas leak at around 2:30 p.m.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported that a boring machine had struck a gas line. Crews checked adjacent structures for the presence of gas as a precaution.

Powell Boulevard was shut down in both directors for several blocks on both sides of 33rd Avenue. People were advised to expect congestion in the area and avoid responding apparatus.

