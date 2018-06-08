Roads shut down near SE 33rd and Powell Blvd. after machine hits - KPTV - FOX 12

Roads shut down near SE 33rd and Powell Blvd. after machine hits gas line

Roads were shut down near Southeast 33rd and Powell Boulevard in Portland on Friday after a machine hit a gas line.  

Firefighters responded to a natural gas leak at around 2:30 p.m.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported that a boring machine had struck a gas line. Crews checked adjacent structures for the presence of gas as a precaution.

Powell Boulevard was shut down in both directors for several blocks on both sides of 33rd Avenue. People were advised to expect congestion in the area and avoid responding apparatus.

