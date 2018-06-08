Deputies ID drivers, passengers in deadly 3-vehicle crash near Saint Paul

Deputies have identified three drivers and two passengers involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash Thursday near Saint Paul.

Timotheus Albers, 37, died at the scene of the Marion County collision on McKay Road Northeast near French Prairie Road Northeast, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The chain-reaction crash began when 27-year-old Paul Leyva, a Wilsonville resident driving a pickup, hit 25-year-old Ronald Wall and his two passengers, identified as Albers and 22-year-old Jamie Shennan, from behind.

Wall was stopped behind a third driver, identified as Jose Castilla-Castilla, 23, of Clackamas, the sheriff's office said.

Castilla-Castilla was attempting to make a left-hand turn, according to deputies.

Wall was stopped behind Castilla-Castilla and was hit by Leyva.

Wall and Shennan, his passenger, were flown to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital and remain in critical condition. Albers, his other passenger, died at the scene.

All three men worked for a Dutch technology company and had arrived in the United States last weekend, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to crash. The sheriff’s office was assisted Thursday by the Aurora Fire Department, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office the Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office and Marion County Public Works.

