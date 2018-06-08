Sheriff: Three people arrested in Columbia Co. for assault at restaurant, threat with bullet

Three people were arrested after an assault at a Clatskanie restaurant followed by a bullet being left on the victim’s stolen cell phone case on his porch, according to deputies.

The case began Tuesday when deputies said a man was assaulted at Colvins Pub & Grill.

Investigators said 23-year-old Brian Lee Hadlock committed the assault, while his “associates” broke the man’s glasses and took his cell phone.

The following day, the victim told deputies someone left his cell phone case on his porch with a bullet sitting on top of it, which he took as a “serious threat.”

Investigators said 51-year-old Ronald David Hadlock and 40-year-old Misti Marie Makinson left the items on the man’s doorstep.

Two warrants were served in connection with this case on the 15700 block of River Front Road and the 700 block of Northwest Pine Street in Clatskanie on Thursday.

Brian Hadlock was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and harassment. Ronald Hadlock was arrested on charges of menacing, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and tampering with evidence. Makinson was arrested on the charge of menacing.

Alex Glen Jacks, 21, was also arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Deputies said evidence of both the assault and the bullet threat were found as a result of the warrants.

Each suspect was booked into the Columbia County Jail. Deputies said Ronald Hadlock and Makinson have since posted bail.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.