Deputies: Man arrested for ramming van into woman's truck

Deputies said a man was arrested after he purposely rammed into a woman in a truck at a Ridgefield gas station.

Witnesses said Joseph Beard was yelling and throwing a fuel pump hose at the Z-mart Union gas station building on Northeast 219th on Tuesday, according to court documents.

A woman said Beard then got in a van and rammed into her truck twice while yelling at her.

Court documents said Beard then tried to drive away but popped a tire and was hit by another car.

Deputies said they later found Beard on Northeast 15th Avenue and said he seemed high.

Beard was taken to the hospital and then arrested for several charges, including assault.

