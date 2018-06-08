Police find cocaine, heroin inside Vancouver home; siblings arrested

A brother and a sister were taken into custody early Friday morning on charges related to illegal drug and handgun possession, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and arrested Vanessa Anguiano, 18, and Salvador Anguiano, 22, at a home in the 5400 block of 34th Street #H in Vancouver.

Law enforcement found cocaine and heroin inside the home and booked Vanessa and Salvador into Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Vanessa faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance-heroin.

Salvador faces charges including possession of a controlled substance cocaine, heroin and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Southwest Regional SWAT team assisted Vancouver police in the arrest Friday.

