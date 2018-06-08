Local chefs in Portland remember the impact Anthony Bourdain had on their careers

Anthony Bourdain influenced many local chefs, he even helped bring fame to Voodoo Doughnut after visiting more than a decade ago for his show "No Reservations."

FOX 12 spoke with the owners who are honoring the chef in a very voodoo way.

On Friday, the shop is remembering Anthony Bourdain with an expertly decorated doughnut on display at their downtown location.

A portrait of Bourdain is surrounded by maple bacon bars, his favorite, according to the owners and shows him holding one with chopsticks.

The owners, Kenneth "cat daddy" Pogson and Tres Shannon said Bourdain visited in the early 2000s when Voodoo Doughnut was in its first year of business.

“He came in and was classy and cool he got our concept he loved the bacon maple bar and to this day we still say he's one of the favorite people we've done a show with,” Pogson said.

Bourdain helped propel what was then a mom and pop doughnut shop, to national prominence.

“We honor death as opposed to birthdays down here but the circumstances of how it happened and obviously sudden. It was a tough one to swallow for sure,” Shannon said.

There are plenty of other prominent chefs in the Portland area who Bourdain made an impression on.

Andy Ricker, Pok Pok's owner and chef, remembered Bourdain on his Instagram with the caption,

“I am proud to have known this man a little, maybe enough to call him friend.”

He goes on to say

“Long may you run, wherever you've gone.”

And another post, "Tony, as I will remember him. Always quick with a witticism, always quick with a bit of wisdom."

Rialto Poolroom downtown also remembered Bourdain with a quote, "Your body is not a temple. It's an amusement park. Enjoy the ride."

And Apizza Scholls, which he visited on one of his many trips to the Rose City, simply tweeted a broken heart.

Many restaurant owners and chefs reflected today, saying they would not be where they are today without him.

