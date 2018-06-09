Jack-knifed semi spills fuel on Portland bridge, blocks traffic

Portland police said a semi-truck jack-knifed on the Marquam Bridge in downtown Portland Friday night and spilled fuel across the road.

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 5 and temporarily diverted to Interstate 84 as crews responded.

Police say the truck was slowly spilling gasoline across the road.

Drivers were advised to use Interstate 405 southbound to avoid delays.

No injuries were immediately reported.

