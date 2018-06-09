Police: Two men arrested in SE Portland, firearm seized - KPTV - FOX 12

Sikes, McCrary booking photo (Multnomah County Sheriffs Office) Sikes, McCrary booking photo (Multnomah County Sheriffs Office)
Two men were arrested in southeast Portland on Friday afternoon.

Portland police responded to the 3700 block of Southeast 79th Avenue to the report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

Two men were involved in a dispute and one man displayed a hatchet while the other displayed a handgun, according to police.

Police said the two men did not fight but remained on the scene.

Samuel Sikes, 27, was arrested by police on a charge of menacing for displaying the hatchet.

During the investigation, officers said they developed probable cause to believe that Jude McCrary, 37, was in possession of a weapon in his backpack and that he was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.

PPB Bureau Gun Task Force officers responded to assist with the investigation, obtaining a search warrant for McCrary's backpack where they found and seized a loaded handgun.

Officers checked the serial number of the handgun and learned that it was listed as stolen. 

McCrary was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in the city, and first-degree theft.

