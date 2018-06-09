Rose Festival centerpiece: Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade marches through Portland

It was a wet Grand Floral Parade this year, with showers falling on marching bands and floats, but it didn’t dampen the spirits of the families who lined the streets to take it all in.More >
Festivities continue at the Portland Rose Festival this week as the annual art show kicks off in southwest Portland.More >
It’s an annual tradition like no other through the streets of downtown Portland: The Rose Festival Starlight Parade.More >
Friendly, frisky, chubby and cheeky–dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds gathered at Heathman hotel in downtown Portland Wednesday night, hoping for a chance at canine royalty.More >
Twenty finalists have been selected for the first Portland Rose Festival and Grand Floral Parade Canine Court.More >
The official greeters and Goodwill Ambassadors for the City of Portland are inviting rose growers in the Rose City to participate in their annual Rose Garden contest.More >
The Rose Festival Court made its first public appearance Saturday at the annual Blessing of the Festival and Memorial Service.More >
The Oregon Humane Society and the Rose Festival have joined forces to find Portland's canine royalty.More >
The dragon boats have been “awakened” as part of a traditional ceremony to start the Portland Rose Festival Dragon Boat Race season.More >
Wednesday was National Rosie the Riveter Day. Rosie is a symbol of women in the workplace, especially those who stepped up during World War II.More >
