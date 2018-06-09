Rose Festival centerpiece: Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade marches through Portland

The centerpiece of the Portland Rose Festival, the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, marched through Portland on Saturday.

It was a wet one this year, with showers falling on marching bands and floats, but it didn’t dampen the spirits of the families who lined the streets to take it all in.

The parade featured 14 full-size all-floral floats, 12 mini floats, 16 marching bands, 18 equestrian units and plenty of other surprises.

The 4-mile route began at the Memorial Coliseum, traveled down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, across the Burnside Bridge and into downtown Portland. Marchers finished up at Lincoln High School.

Before the parade got underway, Kiara Johnson of Parkrose High School was selected as this year’s Queen of Rosaria.

Mobile users can watch all the video from the parade here.

