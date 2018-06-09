Troopers: Man died after two-vehicle car crash in Clark Co.

A man died after a two-vehicle crash north of Vancouver on Saturday morning.

Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to SR-503 just south of 119th Street around 1:45 a.m.

During the investigation, troopers learned that two cars were traveling at a high rate of speed going south.

One car, the driver identified as Ariel Romano, 29, was in one lane and the other driver was in a second lane.

Both vehicles collided causing Romano’s car to leave the roadway and hit a tree.

Romano died at the scene, according to troopers.

Troopers said the second car left the scene without providing information and that the cause of the crash was reckless driving.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.