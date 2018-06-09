Police seeking car of interest in connection with a vandalism sp - KPTV - FOX 12

Police seeking car of interest in connection with a vandalism spree in Battle Ground, video captured

(KPTV Image) (KPTV Image)
BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) -

Battle Ground Police Department is asking the public to contact police if they recognize anything in this video.

On Saturday, police said they captured an image of a car of interest in Friday’s vandalism case.

Officers said the person went on a “vandalism spree” between 12 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. and damaged 30 vehicles throughout the city on Friday.

Anyone recognizing it or with any information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Kim Armstrong at 360-342-5252 or by email at kim.armstrong@cityofbg.org.  

