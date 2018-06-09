Police seeking car of interest in connection with a vandalism spree in Battle Ground, video captured

Battle Ground Police Department is asking the public to contact police if they recognize anything in this video.

On Saturday, police said they captured an image of a car of interest in Friday’s vandalism case.

Officers said the person went on a “vandalism spree” between 12 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. and damaged 30 vehicles throughout the city on Friday.

Anyone recognizing it or with any information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Kim Armstrong at 360-342-5252 or by email at kim.armstrong@cityofbg.org.

