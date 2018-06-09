Troopers: Two vehicle crash near Depoe Bay, serious injuries

A Multnomah County dental clinic says up to 18 instrument packets were improperly sterilized last month and may have exposed patients to HIV, Hepatitis C and Hepatitis B.More >
There's no evidence of foul play or violence in celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's death in a French hotel room, a French prosecutor said Saturday.More >
Authorities confirmed Saturday morning that they had found the remains of a woman killed by an alligator in Davie, Florida.More >
Country singer Walker Hayes and his wife Laney are mourning the loss of their newborn daughter.More >
The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade highlight a troubling trend — rising suicides among middle-aged Americans.More >
Deputies have identified three drivers and two passengers involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash Thursday near Saint Paul.More >
Portland police said a semi-truck jack-knifed on the Marquam Bridge in downtown Portland Friday night and spilled gasoline across the road.More >
A pet monkey attacked a Home Depot employee at a store in Florida.More >
Two people were taken into custody early Friday morning on charges related to illegal drug and handgun possession, according to the Vancouver Police Department.More >
The owner of a farm on Maryland's Eastern Shore has been indicted on animal cruelty charges after dozens of dead and sick horses were found on her property.More >
