Troopers: Two vehicle crash near Depoe Bay, serious injuries

A two-vehicle crash took place on Saturday morning near Depoe Bay.

Oregon State Police Troopers responded to US-101 around 9:15 a.m.

During the investigation, troopers learned a car, operated by Rhonda Colleen Jean Messer, 38, was traveling south on US-101.

Messer lost control of the car and it spun into the northbound lanes.

The car crashed head-on with a Lincoln passenger car operated by Robert Anthony Franano, 75.

Both Messer and passenger Gary Blaine Moore, 36, were thrown from the car and landed in a ditch on the roadway, according to troopers.

Franano was removed from the car by Depoe Bay Fire.

All occupants were transported by air ambulance to various hospitals with serious and critical injuries, according to troopers

US-101 was closed for five and a half hours following the crash.

Troopers said impairment, of Messer, is being considered as a contributing factor of the crash.

