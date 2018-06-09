Church in Forest Grove destroyed in two-alarm fire

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a two-alarm fire at a church in Forest Grove.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at Hillside Bible Church on Northwest Clapshaw Hill Road just before 6 p.m. Saturday, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue. Witnesses reported seeing the front of the church on fire.

The first arriving crews found that the church was fully engulfed in flames and requested a second alarm to bring additional firefighters and equipment to the scene.

Firefighters said within five minutes of arriving, the steeple and roof of the church collapsed.

They said they had a hard time fighting the flames because the church is in a rural area and there are no fire hydrants nearby.

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the bulk of the fire. Crews remained on scene most of the night to keep an eye on any hot spots, but say the building was destroyed.

One firefighter was treated for burns at the scene.

Meanwhile, church members still met on the grounds for a service Sunday morning.

