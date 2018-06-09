Second alarm fire at a church in Forest Grove - KPTV - FOX 12

Second alarm fire at a church in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

A fire broke out at a church in Forest Grove on Saturday afternoon.

Forest Grove fire tweeted that a church was upgraded to at two-alarm fire at Hillside Bible Church located at Northwest Clapshaw Hill Road.

They also said the structure had mostly collapsed.

