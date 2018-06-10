Two OSP troopers assaulted during fight with suspect in Scappoose

Two Oregon State Police troopers were assaulted while trying to arrest a man after pulling over a car in Scappoose.

On Sunday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault call, and an attempt to locate was later put out for a black Toyota Camry.

At about 9 a.m., OSP troopers found a vehicle that matched the ATL and pulled it over at the Road Runner gas station on Highway 30 in Scappoose.

Troopers say the person of interest in the assault, 43-year-old Orin Graves of Warren, was inside the vehicle. He was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Clackamas County.

During the investigation, troopers say a passenger in the backseat, 30-year-old Christopher Corwin from Lebanon, became combative and fought with them.

OSP said Corwin was taken into custody and had to be medically sedated before being taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to OSP, Corwin has a statewide felony warrant out of Linn County, along with additional warrants. Additional charges will include resisting arrest and assault on a public safety officer.

OSP said the two troopers who were assaulted sustained minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

