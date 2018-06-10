Salem man arrested in connection with deadly shooting near Falls - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem man arrested in connection with deadly shooting near Falls City

Posted: Updated:
Dennis Sarver (Photo released by Polk County Sheriff's Office) Dennis Sarver (Photo released by Polk County Sheriff's Office)
FALLS CITY, OR (KPTV) -

A Salem man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near Falls City. 

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that someone had been shot and killed on Black Rock Road near Falls City. 

When they arrived on scene, deputies found a deceased person. They reported that a suspect was in custody. 

On Sunday, deputies identified the suspect as 61-year-old Dennis Sarver of Salem. Sarver is lodged at the Polk County Jail on charges of murder, criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter. 

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Falls City resident Earl Jambura III. 

No additional information was released. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

