Salem man arrested in connection with deadly shooting near Falls City

A Salem man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near Falls City.

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that someone had been shot and killed on Black Rock Road near Falls City.

When they arrived on scene, deputies found a deceased person. They reported that a suspect was in custody.

On Sunday, deputies identified the suspect as 61-year-old Dennis Sarver of Salem. Sarver is lodged at the Polk County Jail on charges of murder, criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Falls City resident Earl Jambura III.

No additional information was released.

