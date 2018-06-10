Volunteers help clean up Harper's Playground as part of Stand Together Week

Seven years later and “Stand Together Week” is still going strong.

Every year, the city of Portland teams up with the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns to give back to more than 30 nonprofits, and Sunday’s mission was all about a very special park.

It's Portland's first inclusive playground, where kids of all abilities can play – together.

“That's the ultimate goal, and that's what happens here,” said Cody Goldberg.

It’s an idea that inspired him, all because of a trip to the park with his daughter.

“Harper was 4 years old and she had just learned how to work with a little walker when she got stuck in the wood chips,” Goldberg said. “We thought, that's not right – kids who use wheels would be able to use the playground too.”

With that, a new goal, which was achieved in 2012 with the grand opening of Harper's Playground, creating a more inclusive world for Goldberg's daughter and all kids from all walks of life.

And this vision is a perfect match for the Portland Timbers, Thorns, the fans, the players, and their army.

“Ultimately the Timbers Army raised over $100,000 for this place,” said Goldberg.

That’s why some recognizable faces were there Sunday, sprucing up the place, including Portland Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco.

“On this park, we've been volunteering for about three years,” volunteer Felix Kayser said.

His dad Bill Kayser added, “We have sort of a special connection to it, because Felix has a brother with special needs so he appreciates the importance of access and inclusion.”

And to see all these hands on deck, keeping this dream a reality – it’s something Goldberg will cherish forever.

The @ThornsFC and @TimbersFC cleaning up Harper’s Playground this Sunday as part of their Stand Together week. Hear from players, volunteers, and Harper’s dad. @fox12oregon #StandTogether pic.twitter.com/3kuAjVj7ak — Emily Higgins (@HigginsKPTV) June 10, 2018

“I don't think I'll ever have the right words to describe it,” he said.

