Meet Heather Roberts, Yamhill Carlton's new boys varsity basketball coach

After years of living near each other, a crocodile finally got revenge on a dog that tormented it for a decade.More >
Four minutes into her graduation speech, the valedictorian says her microphone was abruptly cut off when she tried to mention being sexual assaulted at school.More >
Actor Jackson Odell has died at age 20.More >
Country singer Walker Hayes and his wife Laney are mourning the loss of their newborn daughter.More >
A St. Louis University research unit is testing the effectiveness of flu vaccines by paying volunteers to stay at its Salus Center.More >
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault and robbery that sent a man to the hospital.More >
Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to President Donald Trump, escalated the White House's rebuke of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him weak and dishonest on Sunday.More >
Danny Kirwan, a guitarist who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac's albums, died in London on Friday, according to the band. He was 68.More >
Tigard police are investigating a crash involving a driver who took off after a cyclist clipped his car. Surveillance video showed the driver turning right in front of the man on his bike and then drive away after the cyclist flips over the back of his car. The crash happened right outside Hudson Plaza off of Highway 99 in Tigard.More >
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
