Fleet Week ships depart Portland with bridge lifts

The Rose Festival's Fleet Week has come to an end, and the departure of the visiting ships were expected to affect commuters in Portland Monday morning.

Last week, several vessels with American and Canadian service members arrived in the Rose City.

FOX 12's Joe V. got to tour one of the ships: the USCGC Steadfast.

Now, the ships are scheduled to leave over the next few hours.

At 7:30 a.m., the USS Michael Murphy left, followed by the USS Scout at 8 a.m.

An hour later, three more ships departed, and at 9:30 a.m., the remaining ships did as well.

The bridges affected by the ships leaving were the Burnside, Steel and Broadway.

TriMet said all MAX lines would experience delays due to the bridge lifts, so riders should plan at least an extra 30 minutes for their morning trips.

Additionally, buses that travel travel across the three bridges - which are lines 4, 8, 12, 17, 19, 20, 35, 44 and 77 - were expected to also experience delays.

The Rose Festival Fleet will depart soon. Expect delays and/or disruptions through the morning commute due to bridge lifts. — TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) June 11, 2018

