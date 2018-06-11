Parking rate increases at PDX go into effect

Parking at Portland International Airport may now cost you more if you plan on leaving your car there for a day or longer.

On Monday, the daily parking rates increased for lots at the airport, except the short-term garage. Meanwhile the hourly rates remain the same.

Hourly Rate Old Rate New Rate Gold Key Valet $10 $30/day $35/day Short-Term Garage $3 $27/day $27/day Long-Term Garage $3 $21/day $24/day Economy Parking Lot $3 $10/day $12/day

As for a policy already in place, cars that are parked in the economy lot for a week or more will have the seventh day of parking be free.

People who parked their cars at the airport prior to Monday need not worry about the new rates for their current stay. The airport tweeted those drivers will pay the old rates until they leave the airport.

Costs for ground transportation at the airport also increased Monday.

Old Rate New Rate TNC Pick-up $2.00 $3.00 TNC Drop-off $2.00 $3.00 Taxi Pick-up $2.50 $3.50 On-demand Shuttle $2.50 $3.50 Charter Buses $15.00 $20.00

With the revenue from the rate changes, PDX said the funds will “pay for the costs associated with providing, maintaining and operating the facilities used by customers and operators. Revenues also funds current and future parking and roadway capital projects.”

The airport also stated it’s been four years since the parking garages have had a rate change, and almost 10 years since Economy Parking Lot rate changed.

For more information on the rate changes, visit PDX.com.

