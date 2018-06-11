Parking rate increases at PDX go into effect - KPTV - FOX 12

Parking rate increases at PDX go into effect

Posted: Updated:
(PDX, AP file image) (PDX, AP file image)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Parking at Portland International Airport may now cost you more if you plan on leaving your car there for a day or longer.

On Monday, the daily parking rates increased for lots at the airport, except the short-term garage. Meanwhile the hourly rates remain the same.

Hourly Rate

Old Rate

New Rate

Gold Key Valet

$10

$30/day

$35/day

Short-Term Garage

$3

$27/day

$27/day

Long-Term Garage

$3

$21/day

$24/day

Economy Parking Lot

$3

$10/day

$12/day

As for a policy already in place, cars that are parked in the economy lot for a week or more will have the seventh day of parking be free.

People who parked their cars at the airport prior to Monday need not worry about the new rates for their current stay. The airport tweeted those drivers will pay the old rates until they leave the airport.

Costs for ground transportation at the airport also increased Monday.

Old Rate

New Rate

TNC Pick-up

$2.00

$3.00

TNC Drop-off

$2.00

$3.00

Taxi Pick-up

$2.50

$3.50

On-demand Shuttle

$2.50

$3.50

Charter Buses

$15.00

$20.00

With the revenue from the rate changes, PDX said the funds will “pay for the costs associated with providing, maintaining and operating the facilities used by customers and operators. Revenues also funds current and future parking and roadway capital projects.”

The airport also stated it’s been four years since the parking garages have had a rate change, and almost 10 years since Economy Parking Lot rate changed.

For more information on the rate changes, visit PDX.com

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.