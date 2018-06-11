Police: Armed suspects assault five people in Oregon City home, flee

Police are looking for two suspects who they said assaulted five people in an Oregon City home early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the Oregon City View Manor apartments at 200 Longview Way around 3:45 a.m. to a reported armed robbery.

At the scene, police learned one suspect with a bat and another with a handgun entered an apartment with five people inside.

Police said all five people inside, two women and three men in their 30s, were assaulted.

One victim was taken to OHSU for treatment. Police said he was injured from being beaten with the bat.

The two suspects fled in a red car.

Police did not release any suspect information nor additional details on the car.

Detectives are investigating and asking anyone who witnessed the incident or may have additional information to call Oregon City police at 503-496-1616

